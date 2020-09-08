Development works worth nearly Rs 1000 crore underway : Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Khammam: "The first year in the office has been a challenging period. I faced many challenges like RTC strike and Covid-19 crisis successfully," stated Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

On completing one year as the Transport Minister, speaking to The Hans India, he said after taking charge as the Transport Minister, he had concentrated on the development of RTC in all aspects. "with the profits of the RTC, launched new development works in one year; started CARGO services for the first time in the State and ran successfully; and earned nearly Rs 10 lakh income per day with the RTC services," he stated.

Majority services set up online in transport department and conducting new systems of auction for fancy numbers in the department. Minister Ajay explained how he has been taking up development works in his constituency, Khammam. All development works are going on at a brisk pace in the constituency. He informed that he is spending nearly Rs 1,000 crore for various development works in the constituency and will complete all the works by Dasara festival. The IT hub will be inaugurated on Dasara festival, he informed.

Khammam district secured best place in Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes across the State. The farmers in the erstwhile Khammam district yield their best crops during the years, he said.

Nearly 400 Rythu Vedikalu are being constructed in all mandals in both the districts. The Minister reminded that he had constructed Rythu Vedika building from his pocket worth Rs 40 lakh in Raghunadapalm in the district. The State government's prestigious programme of double bedroom houses is going on fast in the district, he added.

Minister Ajay Kumar expressed happiness as the dream project of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao - Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project (SRLP) would be completed in next March. 75 per cent of all the major works of the project were completed already and one package of 3rd out of the eight were also completed. Once the project completes, nearly six lakh acres will come under cultivation, he stated.

The Minister also informed that tender works of Sitamma vagu project were completed and the works will start soon and will be completed in two years. After both projects were completed, the erstwhile Khammam district will be turned into an agricultural hub in the State.