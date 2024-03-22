Discontent brews in BJP over delay in naming candidate

Khammam: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Khammam district are confused and discontent due to the delay in candidate announcement for the Khammam Lok Sabha ticket. This delay has led to various questions and speculations among party members.

One of the major concerns among the leaders is the BJP’s alliance with Jana Sena in the recent Assembly elections. Jana Sena contested four Assembly seats in the former Khammam district but failed to secure victories, leaving BJP leaders dissatisfied with the alliance’s performance.

While the BJP high command has announced candidates for 15 Lok Sabha seats, including two pending seats in Khammam and Warangal, the delay in announcing the Khammam MP candidate has fuelled rumors that the seat might be allotted to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which has a strong presence in the district.

On the other hand, TDP leaders to now aspire to win the Khammam MP seat with the backing of BJP and Jana Sena. This development has created a stir on social media platforms and has become a hot topic in political circles.

The news of inviting sitting BRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao, who was previously elected as an MP from TDP, has further added to the uncertainty among BJP ticket aspirants in Khammam. Many BJP leaders had anticipated the announcement of former MLA Jalagam Venkat Rao’s name for the Khammam Lok Sabha seat after he joined the party, but no such announcement has been made.

Instead, the name of former BRS leader and ex-MP Professor Seetaram Naik, who joined BJP along with Jalagam, was announced for the Mahabubabad MP ticket. This move has led local BJP leaders to speculate that the party might be considering alliances similar to those in Andhra Pradesh to secure the Khammam MP seat.