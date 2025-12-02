Earth Sciences University decked up for grand inauguration today

The Dr Manmohan Singh Earth Sciences University is all set to be inaugurated on Tuesday by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Ahead of the inauguration, Minister for Agriculture Tummala Nageswara Rao inspected the arrangements, here, on Monday. The university campus has been transformed into a vibrant venue for the occasion.

Tummala reviewed campus infrastructure, departmental setups, accommodation facilities, security arrangements, venue readiness, and transport management along with officials from various departments. He issued strict instructions to ensure that no lapses occur during Tuesday’s ceremony and emphasized seamless coordination among all teams.

Speaking on the occasion, Tummala said, “The establishment of an Earth Sciences University in Bhadradri Kothagudem is a historic milestone for Telangana’s education sector. The region’s geological diversity, mineral wealth and ecological richness make it an invaluable resource for geological sciences. This visionary step by the government will create new opportunities for future generations in the scientific world.”

He added that the university will play a crucial role in preparing experts in key areas, such as groundwater management, mineral resources, environmental protection and disaster management.