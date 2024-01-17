Expedite development projects: Bhatti

Khammam: During a review meeting held on Tuesday, the Deputy Chief Minister and Finance&Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka emphasised the need to expedite ongoing development projects in the Madhiraconstituency. Accompanied by District Collector VP Gautham, the Deputy CM engaged with officials from various departments to discuss the progress of vital development works. During the meeting, he underscored the importance of completing projects in a timely manner, stating that the tender process in the Madhira municipal area had been successfully concluded.

Addressing the concerns of street vendors, Bhatti urged for solutions that allow them to conduct business on roads without hindrance. Moreover, he highlighted the necessity to widen the Tank Bund road and explore alternative sites for the immersion of Ganesh idols, shifting away from the traditional Ambaripet pond.

Water management took centre stage as Bhatti called for comprehensive measures to address potential shortages during the summer months. Additionally, he directed the Roads and Buildings Department to submit proposals for new projects, focusing on the development of BT roads.

In the education sector, the Deputy CM proposed allocating buildings of closed schools to residential schools in the constituency. Acknowledging the existing 3 SC, 4 BC, and one minority residential schools, he stressed the importance of constructing new buildings for those lacking their own facilities.

Infrastructure projects featured prominently in the review, with Deputy CM urging swift completion of works in areas like Kattaleru and Jalimudi. He called for a comprehensive survey for the second phase of the Jalimudi project, emphasising the modernisation of Jalimudi right and left canals.

The Deputy CM expressed a vision for the development of cultural and recreational spaces, including plans to enhance the SannalaLakshmipuram temple and establish bathing facilities on both sides of the river. Additionally, he emphasised the need to revitaliseMadhiraPeddaCheruvu, Jamalapuram, and IndrayaCheruvu carts.