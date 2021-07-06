Top
Farmers stop Khammam Municipal Corporation garbage vehicles

Farmers staging a protest over dumping waste in their fields, in Kamanchikal village on Monday
Kamanchikal village of Khammam rural mandal, on Monday stopped garbage vehicles of Khammam Municipal Corporation, by staging a protest before the vehicles

Khammam: Kamanchikal village of Khammam rural mandal, on Monday stopped garbage vehicles of Khammam Municipal Corporation, by staging a protest before the vehicles.

Speaking on the occasion, the farmers alleged that the garbage vehicles have been dumped garbage in their fields for the last few days.

They demanded that the garbage should be removed immediately, otherwise, they warned of continuing the protest. After one hour, the KMC officials came to know about the protest and removed garbage from the fields.

Later, the farmers withdrew protest and allowed the garbage vehicles, which they had stopped earlier.

