Hyderabad: Sam Pitroda’s comments reveal Congress’ ideology says Dr Laxman

Hyderabad : BJP MP and OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman it has been the practice of the Congress to divide the country in the name of caste, religion, and language, and this time, it has crossed all limits.

Addressing the media on Thursday, he said that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is known for talking ill and tarnishing the reputation of the country within India and abroad. The latest episode of Sam Pitroda, the philosopher and guide of Rahul Gandhi and his racist remarks about the people of the country showcases the mindset of dividing the country, he added.

Terming Sam Pitroda’s resignation as the chairman of the Overseas Congress as just a ploy, he said Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi did not condemn it. “What Sam Pitroda said reveals the ideology of the Congress. Earlier, he talked about imposing an inheritance tax. This was the idea behind Rahul Gandhi’s statements about X-raying the movable and immovable properties of the people based on caste and economic status,” he alleged.

Dr Laxman appealed to people to extend their support to Modi’s leadership for securing the country’s integrity and interests from the divisive, ideologically driven Congress that continues to play partition politics.

