Supreme Court To Rule On Arvind Kejriwal's Interim Bail Plea In Money Laundering Case

Today, the Supreme Court of India is set to deliver its verdict on the interim bail request of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection to a money laundering case related to the excise policy scam. Arvind Kejriwal, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 and is currently held in Tihar Jail under judicial custody.



Earlier, on May 7, the apex court reserved its decision on Kejriwal's bail plea. During the proceedings, the court advised Kejriwal to abstain from official duties if granted interim bail. Concurrently, a Delhi court extended his judicial custody until May 20.



Regarding Kejriwal's bail plea, Senior Supreme Court Advocate Kapil Sibal remarked that the Enforcement Directorate argued against interim bail, contending that the right to campaign is a legal, not constitutional, entitlement. Sibal cited legal provisions allowing campaigning under court-stayed punishment, exemplified by Hardik Patel's case. However, he questioned the ED's stance on Kejriwal, who is only an accused.



In opposition to granting bail for election campaigning, the Enforcement Directorate filed a fresh affidavit, asserting that campaigning is neither a fundamental nor a legal right. They argued that such a decision would establish an undesirable precedent.



Today, the bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta will hear the case.

Meanwhile, the AAP is preparing to launch the next phase of its "Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se" Lok Sabha poll campaign on May 13. Party leader Gopal Rai announced various events, including "Mahila Samvad" and "Trade Town Hall," in the four Delhi constituencies where the party has fielded candidates.