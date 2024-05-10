AIMIM exists only to help BJP says Mohammed Waliullah Sameer

Hyderabad : Alleging that AIMIM’s existence was only contributing to growth of BJP, Congress candidate from the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency Mohammed Waliullah Sameer pledged to bring in development and change to Hyderabad, if elected in the upcoming elections.

Waliullah Sameer spoke to media representatives before conducting a massive roadshow in the Malakpet constituency on Thursday. He welcomed the statement by AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, which exposed the secret alliance between AIMIM and the BJP. He agreed with Priyanka Gandhi’s assertion that AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi is directly working with the BJP. Sameer claimed that both MIM and BJP perpetuate a communal narrative to push their divisive agenda. Despite holding the Hyderabad seat since 1984, MIM has neither presented a progress report nor outlined a development plan for the future. According to Sameer, the BJP has consistently helped MIM in creating a climate of fear among Hyderabad voters.

In return, MIM fields candidates in various constituencies across India, dividing votes to secure BJP’s victory.

“Asaduddin Owaisi contests elections with the sole slogan, ‘Vote for me, or else BJP will win,’ and BJP aids him with provocative statements from its leaders,” Sameer said.

