  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

TTD releases online tickets quota for August

TTD releases online tickets quota for August
x
Highlights

Tirumala: TTDis all set to release online quota of darshan, accommodation and Srivari Seva voluntary service for August month. Details are… Srivari...

Tirumala: TTDis all set to release online quota of darshan, accommodation and Srivari Seva voluntary service for August month. Details are…

Srivari Arjitha Seva Tickets Electronic DIP Registration will be available from 10 am on May 18 to 10 am on May 20. Seva Electronic Dip payment period is from May 20 to May 22 (up to 12noon). Srivari Arjitha Seva Tickets viz Kalyanam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam and SD Seva along with annual Pavitrotsavam tickets (August 15-17) will be available from 10 am on May 21 while virtual Seva tickets available on the same day at 3 pm.

Tirumala Angapradakshinam Tokens will be available from 10 am on May 23. Darshan and accommodation quota to SRIVANI Trust Donors will be available at 11 am on May 23. Senior citizens/physically challenged quota will be available from 3 pm on May 23.

Special Entry Darshan (Rs 300) tickets will be available from 10 am on April 24. Tirumala & Tirupati accommodation quota will be available from 3 pm on May 24.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X