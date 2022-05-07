Followers elated as Ponguleti gets ticket to Rajya Sabha

Khammam: Celebrations in the district as former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has been chosen by TRS as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll. The news has gone viral on the social media platforms.

After the resignation of Rajya Sabha MP Banda Prakash on December 2, 2021, who was elected under MLC quota, the post was lying vacant.

The Election Commission will be releasing a notification for the post on 12th of this month and 18th will be last date for nominations. The election will be held on May 30 and vote counting will be done on the same day. According to sources, former MP Ponguleti who was visiting the district and participating in various programmes on Friday, eceived a call from TRS working president KT Rama Rao who informed about the party's decision. After that immediately he went to Hyderabad to meet KTR. Former MP Ponguleti was elected in 2014 as MP from Khammam from the YSRC party. After that he joined TRS party. The party did not give him the ticket in 2019 general elections but he continued in the party and participated actively in party programmes.

The former MP had been facing many challenges for the sometime. It was said that his police life was over. He was being targeted by many and even police cases were booked against him. But he kept calm and maintained good relations with the party cadres and the party leadership and was successful in convincing the high command for choosing him for the Rajya Sabha.

Ponguleti's followers express happiness on their leader's expected election to the Upper House of Parliament.