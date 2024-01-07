Live
- Guntur: Govt giving top priority to housing
- Vijayawada: Collector S Dilli Rao assures to resolve issues of transgenders
- Two lawyers among 8 accused arrested, sent to police custody
- Botsa Satyanarayana assures to solve municipal staff demands, urges to call off strike
- India's Metro network to become world's 2nd largest, leaving US behind
- Maritime India Vision 2030 drives ambitious plan to transform ports
- Sanitation staff obstructs coolies
- Bangladesh polls: Sheikh Hasina casts vote in Dhaka City College
- Take measures to promote Telugu: Haribabu
- DLSA Secretary inspects district jail
Just In
Gadwal: Voter list released
Highlights
Ahead of the Parliament election, the District Collector BM Santhosh released the revised voter list at the Collectorate here on Saturday
Gadwal : Ahead of the Parliament election, the District Collector BM Santhosh released the revised voter list at the Collectorate here on Saturday. Additional Collectors Cheerla Srinivas Sagar, Apoorva Chauhan and representatives of various political parties were present on the occasion. Addressing the media, Santhosh stated that complainants and issues on the amended list will be allowed till January 22. “The final list will be released on February 8,” he said. Gadwal Tashildar Venkateshwarlu, superintendent Naresh, RI Venkatesh, and others were present during the opening of the EVM godown.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS