Gadwal: Voter list released

Gadwal : Ahead of the Parliament election, the District Collector BM Santhosh released the revised voter list at the Collectorate here on Saturday. Additional Collectors Cheerla Srinivas Sagar, Apoorva Chauhan and representatives of various political parties were present on the occasion. Addressing the media, Santhosh stated that complainants and issues on the amended list will be allowed till January 22. “The final list will be released on February 8,” he said. Gadwal Tashildar Venkateshwarlu, superintendent Naresh, RI Venkatesh, and others were present during the opening of the EVM godown.