Girl child is a blessing to family: Collector

Khammam: District Collector Muzammil Khan said that the birth of a girl child is a blessing and that he is very happy to launch the ‘Maa Papa – Maa Inti Manideepam’ programme in Khammam district.

Formally launching the programme in Ramachandrapuram village in Tallada mandal on Wednesday, he visited the house of Bhanothu Krishnaveni and Bharat Nayak who were blessed with a baby girl on March 1, 2025. On this occasion, the District Collector presented a sweet box, fruits, a certificate and honored the family with a shawl.

Officials will take up similar programmes in their jurisdictions in the district. District Collector Muzammil Khan said that if God gave him the opportunity, he would like to have a girl child, andfelt that girls are more affectionate than boys. He pointed out that girls are excelling in all fields and securing top positions. He referred to astronaut Sunita Williams and expressed concern that some girls are still being discriminated against in comparison to boys. He called for a mindset change in society.

District Welfare Officer K Ram Gopal Reddy, Mandal Special Officer District Fisheries Officer Siva Prasad, DHEW Samreen, and others were present.