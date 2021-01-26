Grand fete marks Republic Day celebrations in erstwhile Khammam district

Khammam: The 72nd Republic Day celebrations were held on a grand note across the erstwhile Khammam district on Tuesday. In Khammam district, Collector RV Karnan hoisted the national flag at Police Parade grounds and received the Guard of Honour. Later, he handed over commendation certificate to the officials of various departments for rendering exemplary services.

Speaking on the occasion, Collector Karnan praised all the officials of various departments that they did good job during Covid pandemic. Explaining the steps taken during corona pandemic, he said isolation wards with 200 beds were set up in the district and served 42,880 patients.

RTPCR rapid antigen tests were conducted to 2,39,000 people and treatment provided to 23,200 Covid patients. Covid vaccination was given to nearly 4,573 persons.

The Collector said 4,369 Dharani registrations were done in the district; 300 jobless youth got jobs in IT Hub; 129 Rythu Vedhikas were set up in all mandals; and in Yasangi season, nearly Rs 354 crore were distributed to 2,95,407 farmers under Rythu Bandhu scheme. In 2020-21, nearly 2.58 metric tonnes of paddy was procured in the district and Rs 428 crore was deposited in farmers' accounts. 5,682 KCR Kits were distributed and 2,393 double bedroom houses were distributed to the beneficiaries in the district.

Collector Karnan informed that all arrangements were done for resuming schools from 9th class and above from February.

In Bhadradri Kothagduem district, Collector Dr MV Reddy hoisted national flag and received Guard of Honour. Speaking on occasion, Collector MV Reddy informed that steps are being taken to promote oil palm cultivation as the district is in the top in the State in oil palm and coco cultivation. Oil palm is being cultivated in 33,512 acres.

He said that about 95 per cent works of Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project (SRLP) have been completed. Six motors were installed at BG Kothur and arrangements were being made for their dry run. Work was underway for the foundation of Sithamma Sagar Project at Ammagaripalli, he informed.

Referring to Mission Bhagiratha, Reddy said around 1,412 habitations in Kothagudem were being supplied safe drinking water by spending Rs 182.54 crore. It was planned to provide tap connections to 21,9,773 households by March end.