Hours before engagement, constable ends life in Khammam

Hours before engagement, a 29-year-old constable committed suicide here at Khammam. The victim, identified as Ashok Kumar (29) was found dead at a lodge in the town.



According to the police, Ashok Kumar, a native of Yagna Narayanapuram of Khammam district had joined the duties in 2020 and was serving as an AR constable. Recently, he was transferred to Mulugu district.



On Sunday night, Ashok Kumar arrived in Khammam from Mulugu and stayed in a lodge. He was found dead by the sanitation workers on Monday morning.



The hotel staff informed the police who rushed to the spot and shifted the body was autopsy. The suspect that Ashok who was already dissatisfied over his transfer has also disliked his engagement which resulted in his death.



The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

