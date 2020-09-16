Hyderabad-based ration dealers cheat tribals of Cherla

Khammam: Taking advantage of the corona crisis, Hyderabad-based ration dealers are cheating tribals living in remote villages in Bhadrachalam division by illegally taking about 44 quintals of rice that belonged to the tribals.

According to information, afraid of spread of coronavirus, the State government had introduced portability system in PDS rice distribution from July 2020. As per the new system, the cardholder can take his ration rice at any place he likes across the State in the presence of local officials. In this system, local officials, who were appointed by the higher-ups, will make a thumb impression instead of the cardholder to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Taking this point to their benefit, six ration dealers of Hyderabad have downloaded the key register, which contains names of all cardholders, and downloaded names and details of those cardholders, who have taken more than 50 kg rice. After downloading the names, ration card dealers took about 44 quintals of rice with the help of local officials in July, August and September 2020.

It came to light when the tribals of Tippapuram, Lingapuram, Kurnavalli and Satyanarayanapuram villages approached the ration dealers concerned for ration. After verifying their ration quota, the officials told them that their quota of ration was already taken. These four villages are located in remote areas and very close to Chhattisgarh State.

The tribals were shocked and complained to civil supply officials, who immediately launched an investigation. Civil supply department Deputy Tahsildar K Venkateswarlu said that they have received complaints from 52 tribal families and inquired into the incident and found out that ration rice was drawn in Hyderabad. He said that they have prepared a report and submitted to the civil supply head office for further action.

Interestingly one more case like this came out on Wednesday in Cherla mandal headquarters. The officials received a complaint that their ration was drawn by others.