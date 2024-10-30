  • Menu
Illegal constructions & roadside encroachments removed

Khammam: The municipal town planning staff, along with DRF personnel, removed the illegally constructed shopping shutters in Division 11th Kavi Raju Nagar here on Tuesday. Additionally, from Prashanti Hospital to JR Prasad Hospital on the road in Division 43, unauthorised kiosks and signboards were obstructing traffic and causing frequent jams. These kiosks, boards, and other encroachments were removed in the morning. Moreover, the town planning staff issued a warning that if any boards or kiosks are placed on the road again, the landowner will face a fine.

