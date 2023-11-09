IT raids Ponguleti’s house hours after his anticipation

Khammam : The IT and ED officials on Thursday morning raided Congress leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy’s residence. Searches started at his residence in Khammam town from 3 o'clock on Thursday morning. Officials reached Ponguleti's house in a total of 8 vehicles. Cell phones were seized first. It seems that the inspections have started after that. Apart from Khammam, inspections are also being conducted in Nandagiri Hills, Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy anticipated the IT attacks. In a press conference on Wednesday, Ponguleti said that at the instigation of BJP and BRS, IT searches are going to be conducted at his residence, the houses of his family members and the houses of his followers. He commented that he is going to see it in a matter of days. It is noteworthy that these attacks took place within hours of his speech. He was expected to make his nomination on Thursday. We have to wait and see if there will be any changes in the background of IT and ED attacks.