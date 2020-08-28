Kamareddy: Expedite Palle Prakruti vanalu construction says Collector Sharath

Kamareddy: Construction of Palle Prakruti vanalu should be expedited and it should be converted into a small forest, said District Collector Dr A Sharath after visiting Domakonda and Bibipeta mandals on Thursday.

The Collector issued orders to the officials to make Palle Prakruthi vanalu like Yadadri plantation and to plant 4,000 plants in each forest. He suggested that the plants should be planted close and also to set up a walkway around the forest and adjoining with colourful flowering plants.

Sarpanch Anjali sought permission from the Collector to set up two rural nature parks at Domakonda mandal center. The Collector warned her to complete the work by August 31, else she has to pay compensation.

Later, Collector Sharath inspected the construction work of Raithu vedika buildings in Domakonda, Yadaram and Bibipeta and directed the officers to maintain quality. He directed Tahsildar to identify place for setting up Palle Prakruthi vanam in Sitarampalli.

The villagers pointed out that they are facing low voltage problem as their village gets power supply from Domakonda feeder. The Collector directed the Transco officials to see to it that there will be no low voltage problem.

The Collector inspected organic fertilizer manufacturing center at Yadaram and inquired the process of fertilizer preparation from the panchayat staff.

The Collector suggested that the Gram Panchayat should increase its income by making organic fertilizers and selling them to farmers.

Additional Collector Venkatesh Dhotre, Assistant Collector Hemant Keshav Patil, ZILLA Parishad Vice President Prem Kumar, DRDO Chandramohan Reddy, RDO Narender, Domakonda, Bibipeta MPPs Sadananda, Balamani, Domakonda MPO Tirupati Reddy, Bibipeta MPDO Narayana, Tahsildar Narasimha and officials were present.