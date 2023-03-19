'KantiVelugu' brings light in lives of people

The prestigious programme of the State government 'KantiVelugu'is seeing a huge response from the public in Khammam district. The aim of the programme is to a preventable blindness-free Telangana. As many as 15,88,382 people are screened in the district. Spectacles are being provided free of charge to the needy and an awareness drive is underway for the prevention of serious diseases.





Under the directions of the District Collector VP Gautham, as part of the second phase of 'KantiVelugu,' the administration deployed 55 special teams to conduct the programme in 100 days in 125 divisions and 589 Gram panchayats in the district, informed District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO) Dr B Malathi.

Each team comprises one medical officer, one optometrist and 6 to 8 support staff such as supervisor, ANM, data entry operator, Asha worker. Vehicles are provided to all the teams and two buffer teams are kept ready in case of any exigency. A quality control team is monitoring the programme implementation underway at various government facilities.

Camps are well-equipped and have Auto Reflector Meter, Trial Lens Box with Frame, Snellen Chart, Torchlight etc. Dr Malathi said reading glasses are being provided immediately after the test, whereas prescription glasses are delivered at doorstep within 10 days of the tests. Operations are being undertaken for those who need them.

The DMHO, expressing satisfaction at the successful conduct of the programme, said people were made well-aware of the unique initiative through various channels from district to ward-level. Even door-to-door campaigns are being carried out by local municipal orpanchayat staff, Asha workers and Anganwadi teachers. She was grateful to the ready cooperation being extended by public representatives to ensure that every needy person avails of the drive.

District Collector VP Gautham informed that, "we started the second phase of the KantiVelam programme on January 18 and completed 40 days by March 17 (Friday). So far, 2,89,145 people have been examined." Among them, 1.81 lakh people had no issues, while around 67,000 were provided with reading glasses immediately after the examinations. Prescription spectacles were ordered for around 41,000 people. So far,around 17,000 lens have been delivered, and the rest would also reach the beneficiaries as and when stocks arrive, he added.