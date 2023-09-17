Live
Just In
Karimnagar: HRDA Association calls for Chalo Karimnagar
Health care reforms doctors association is contesting for TSMC elections. All the 13 members HRDA panel were campaigning in all the districts of Telangana.
On Saturday, they conducted doctors meet in Karimnagar for creating awareness of HRDA achievements, manifesto and election process. 300 doctors attended the meeting. Dr. Rajkumar president of Karimngar branch hosted the programme along with vice president Dr. Vamshi.
Dr.Gundagani Srinivas, general secretary explained the achievements of HRDA. Dr. Mahesh presented election manifesto. Manifesto wanted the construction of a state-of-the-art TSMC building, eradication of quackery and crosspathy, streamlining of TSMC’s Online Portal.
It also wanted enforcing Medical Ethics and upholding professional dignity, to ensure affordable registration and renewal fees, creation of an online State Medical Registry, enforcement of NMC Norms for stipends, strengthening of Rural Health and accountability and transparency in TSMC.