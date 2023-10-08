Live
Just In
Karimnagar: Rohit Rao meets AICC head Mallikarjun Kharge
TPCC official spokesperson and Karimnagar constituency leader Meneni Rohit Rao conducted a courtesy call with Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi.
On this occasion, Rohit Rao presented a biography book of late MRS to Mallikarjun Kharge and spoke for a while. In this regard, Kharge recalled the moments he spent with MSR. “Known as a strong Congress leader in the Telugu states, MSR’s efforts for the Congress party as priceless,”Kharge said on the occasion.
He said that under the leadership of MSR many people have become political leaders today and expressed his happiness to have a political legacy from MSR’s family.
In turn, Rao expressed his happiness to meet Kharge and discussed important issues related to Karimnagar constituency with him. Kharge was informed about the work done for the party for the past few years and that the party leadership will thoroughly examine every matter and select the candidates transparently.
Rao expressed hope that he will get the Congress candidate ticket for Karimnagar Assembly Constituency with the support of the Congress workers of Karimnagar Constituency.