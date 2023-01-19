KCR announces Rs 10L package for each panchayat in Khammam

Khammam: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday announced Rs 10 lakhs package for each panchayat of 589 in the district under the Chief Minister funds.

He praised the Transport Minister Ajay Kumar who strived for the development of Khammam. He said, government spent number of crores for the development of Khammam city in last four years. He said, the city was turned with more beautification and well developed in last eight years. He announced Rs 50 crore for the Khammam Municipal Corporation development and he also announced each 30 crores for Madhira, Wyra, Sathupalli Municipalities. He asked the officers to estimation on construction charges of Munneru bridge which was pending in last few years. He said, the government will sanction each 10 crores for the major panchayats of Nelakondapalli, Kallur and Pedda tanda in the district.

During the announcement, the people who attended the public meeting expressed their happiness.