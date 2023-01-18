KCR, guests to launch Kanti Velugu 2.0

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will formally launch the second phase of statewide 'Kanti Velugu' (eye screening) programme on Wednesday from Khammam.

Around 15 lakh spectacles have been dispatched to all the Primary Health Centres and urban centres so far and 1,500 special teams have been formed for the smooth conduct of the programme.

The Health department has fixed a target of 100 days to complete the programme. Each team would have nine members including one medical officer, one optometrist, one supervisor, two ANMs, three Asha workers and one data entry operator.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari held a teleconference with the District Collectors and asked them to ensure that the prestigious programme should be conducted successfully in accordance with the directions of the Chief Minister.

She encouraged the District Collectors to break the record created by the state during the first phase of the programme held in 2018 by conducting more eye screening tests during this round. The Chief Secretary instructed that special programmes should be conducted to create awareness among all households about the government's flagship programme and efforts should be made to provide high quality service to the people.

The computerised eye testing camps would be held from 9 am to 4 pm five days a week except for holidays for the next 100 days.



The citizens have been asked to bring their Aadhaar card with them for the screening. The data would be recorded by DEO and ANMs with tabs.



Health Minister T Harish Rao had asked the officials to aspire for the Guinness World Record by actively taking part in the massive eye screening programme. He said that the aim of the Chief Minister was to make Telangana a blind-free state. The beneficiaries would be provided reading glasses at the camps and the ANMs would hand over the prescription glasses within two weeks. The authorities would be providing 30 lakh reading glasses and 25 lakh prescription glasses.

According to the officials, the camps would be organised at 12,768 places in rural areas and 3,788 places in urban areas. The Collectors have identified the buildings for organising the camps in ULBs and Gram Panchayats.