Khammam: 7,500 super-spreaders vaccinated on day 1

District Collector RV Karnan inspecting special vaccination drive for super-spreaders in Khammam on Friday
Highlights

Khammam: District Collector RV Karnan observed super-spreaders vaccination drive in Khammam on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, he informed that nearly 24 centres were setup for the drive and vaccine was given to about 7,500 people.

He said the government had identified ration shops, fertiliser and seed shops dealers, LPG dealers, workers, petrol bunk workers, journalists as the super spreaders.

The Collector said the drive will continue till Saturday (May 29) from 9 am to 4 pm in the district.Stating that vaccination is the only way to prevent Covid, he appealed to all the eligible people to take vaccine.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, Additional Collector N Madhusudhan and others have accompanied the Collector.

