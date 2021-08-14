  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

Khammam: Agricultural Marketing Committee members to take oath today

Agricultural Marketing Committee members to take oath today
x

Agricultural Marketing Committee members to take oath today 

Highlights

All arrangements set for new Agricultural Marketing Committee swearing-in ceremony on Saturday.

Khammam: All arrangements set for the new Agricultural Marketing Committee swearing-in ceremony on Saturday. The new committee was announced by the government on July 28th. After the swearing-in ceremony a public meeting would be held in the Market Committee premises by the TRS party.

Minster for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Agricultural Minister Niranjan Reddy will be attending the programme as chief guests. The leaders of the TRS decorated the stage colorfully and arranged gigantic cutouts before entrance of the venue.

The government appointed new AMC Chairperson D Laxmi Prasanna, Vice-chairman K Venkateswarlu, Directors N Nagaiah, A Venkanna, J Srinivasulu, SK Afzal, N Bhadraiah, P Ramesh and D Anilkumar.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X