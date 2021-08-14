Khammam: Agricultural Marketing Committee members to take oath today

Khammam: All arrangements set for the new Agricultural Marketing Committee swearing-in ceremony on Saturday. The new committee was announced by the government on July 28th. After the swearing-in ceremony a public meeting would be held in the Market Committee premises by the TRS party.

Minster for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Agricultural Minister Niranjan Reddy will be attending the programme as chief guests. The leaders of the TRS decorated the stage colorfully and arranged gigantic cutouts before entrance of the venue.

The government appointed new AMC Chairperson D Laxmi Prasanna, Vice-chairman K Venkateswarlu, Directors N Nagaiah, A Venkanna, J Srinivasulu, SK Afzal, N Bhadraiah, P Ramesh and D Anilkumar.

