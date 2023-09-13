Khammam: Arogya Mahila clinic opens at old municipal office

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham stated that the State government is paying special attention to women’s health. With this aim, Arogya Mahila clinics for women were set up to provide treatment to the ailing women. Along Mayor P Neeraja, Gautam inaugurated the Arogya Mahila Centre at the former municipal corporation office in the city on Tuesday.

Every Tuesday, a specific screening will be conducted in the outpatient section of the centres to assist women manage their weight and prevent diseases like cancer, breast cancer, micronutrient deficiencies, STIs, PCOD, and urinary tract infections, the Collector said.

On March 8, International Women’s Day, six Arogya Mahila facilities were established in the district as part of the first phase. 5 795 women have enrolled and received care at the centre so far, and 790 of them have been referred to other hospitals for additional medical attention. Six Arogya Mahila centres have been launched in the second phase.

It was planned that women would be tested and treated by qualified medical professionals. Women should be made aware of Arogya Mahila centres by health experts. While Mayor Neeraja urged women to utilise Arogya Mahila centres, he advised that a sign be placed at each of the centres to inform the public about them. Second phase of nine Arogya Mahila centres in Kothagudem.

The Arogya Mahila centre was officially opened by district collector Dr. Priyanka Ala during a ceremony at the Aswapuram mandal headquarters in the Kothagudem district. She stated that nine mandals were home to Arogya Mahila centres that were established in the second phase after five centres were established in the first.