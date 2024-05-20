Khammam: Awareness drive held for smooth conduct of bypoll

Khammam: Additional Collector D Madhusudan Naik said that steps should be taken to ensure that the by-elections of MLC graduates of Legislative Council are conducted smoothly. On Saturday, the Additional Collector participated in an awareness programme organised for the master trainers of assembly segments for training POs and APOs in the conference hall of the new collectorate.

Speaking on this occasion, he noted that all arrangements had been made for the MLC by-election. Election duties should be completed with utmost care and zero error. The MLC elections would be conducted through ballot paper.

The master trainers of the assembly segments should take advantage of the awareness programme and educate the POs and APOs about the MLC election polling.