Live
- AP netas make beeline to abroad ahead of poll results
- IPL 2024 playoffs: Schedule, timing, reserve day details
- SC refuses to entertain PIL against three new criminal laws
- There is Cong wave across the country: VH
- Air India Express flight makes emergency landing
- Ramagundam: Women urged to achieve financial independence
- Mobil 1 partners with RPPL to vroom in streets of Bengaluru
- Cases booked for violence in Palnadu district
- Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani's accent sparks debate online
- Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns to Mumbai with daughter aaradhya
Just In
Khammam: Awareness drive held for smooth conduct of bypoll
Khammam: Additional Collector D Madhusudan Naik said that steps should be taken to ensure that the by-elections of MLC graduates of Legislative...
Khammam: Additional Collector D Madhusudan Naik said that steps should be taken to ensure that the by-elections of MLC graduates of Legislative Council are conducted smoothly. On Saturday, the Additional Collector participated in an awareness programme organised for the master trainers of assembly segments for training POs and APOs in the conference hall of the new collectorate.
Speaking on this occasion, he noted that all arrangements had been made for the MLC by-election. Election duties should be completed with utmost care and zero error. The MLC elections would be conducted through ballot paper.
The master trainers of the assembly segments should take advantage of the awareness programme and educate the POs and APOs about the MLC election polling.