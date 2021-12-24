Khammam: Bhatti Vikramarkha demands Rs 1 lakh compensation to chilli farmers

Khammam: CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarkha on Thursday demanded the State government to extend financial support to chilli farmers whose crops have been destroyed due to pest attack.

He along with party leaders inspected the damaged chilli crops in Chintakani mandal of the district. He interacted with farmers and learned about their issues. The farmers informed they had invested nearly Rs one lakh per acre on their crops and all was destroyed due to pest attack and they will not get any money. They wept before the Congress leaders and explained their situation to him.

Bhatti promised all help to the farmers from the Congress party and demanded the government to give compensation of Rs 1 lakh per acre to each famer.

He said, the BJP and TRS governments have been cheating farmers for the past seven years. Both the governments failed to implement welfare schemes for the farmers, he said. The BJP and TRS governments are trying to sell the agriculture sector to corporate companies, he alleged.

He alleged that the State government is neglecting the farmers' issues. Nearly 90% chilli crop is damaged due to pest effect in the district and no TRS leader and Minister inspected the damaged crops yet. He demanded the government to conduct survey on chilli crop damage and give financial aid to the each farmer.