Khammam: 'BJP gives more importance to Dalits'

Khammam: Questioning the credential of other parties about the Dalit welfare in the country, BJP leader Namburi Rama Lingeswara Rao on Tuesday said that the saffron party is giving more importance to the development of Dalits across the country.

The Sathupalli constituency incharge who attended the State SC leaders workshop conducted by the party in Hyderabad, condemned the allegations made by the Congress and TRS leaders on Dalit issues.

He said, BJP is the only party that honoured Dr BR Ambedkar, the god of Dalit people, and installed his statue in the Parliament hall and bestowed him with the prestigious Bharat Ratna Award. It shows how the party is giving importance to Dalits and Dalit leaders.

He said the TRS government cheated the Dalit people. He directly asked Chief Minster KCR where is Dalit CM, welfare schemes and Dalit Bandhu and three acres of land for Dalits?

He said, the BJP is planning mission 19 and conducting various programmes in 19 SC constituencies. He said after the coming to power in the State the party has planned to introduce a number of welfare schemes. The party is trying to win 19 SC constituencies, he added.

The incharges and senior party leaders of the 19 constituencies and party general secretary Premender Reddy, Monohor Reddy , former minister Babu Mohana, Vijay Rama Rao, B Shoba and contested candidates in 2018 Assembly elections and SC Morcha president Koppu Basha and party president and MP B Sanjay Kumar participated in the programme.