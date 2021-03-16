Khammam: BJP Kisan Morcha demands 30L compensation per acre

Khammam: BJP Kisan Morcha State president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy alleged that Sri Sitarama Lift Irrigation project taken up by the TRS government couldn't benefit the farmers. Along with Kisan Morcha leaders, he visited Beerolu village under Thirumalayapalem mandal on Tuesday and met farmers, who lost lands for the project construction and extended their support.

Speaking on the occasion, Sridhar Reddy demanded that the government should immediately give a compensation of Rs 30 lakh per acre to each farmer. He criticised that the TRS government failed to provide welfare to the farmers across the State. The BJP will fight against the government, if it didn't fulfil its promises made to the farmers, he warned and added that BJP leaders will start protests supporting the farmers.

