Khammam: BJP opposes move to shift Ambedkar statue

Khammam: BJP leaders led by the party district president Galla Satyanarayana submitted a memorandum to Additional Collector G Madhusudhan, raising serious objections to a proposal for removal of Dr BR Ambedkar statue at Muthylaamma Gudi centre.

On Monday, the team inspected the centre where a religious structure is proposed to replace Ambedkar's statue. Speaking after submitting the memorandum, Galla came down heavily on the TRS government and local Minister for inciting religious animosity in the town. He alleged that the TRS government was disrespectful to Dr Ambedakar by seeking to remove his statue. He questioned District Minister Ajay Kumar on the need to construct a religious statue which is against Hindus, in the vicinity of a Hindu temple Muthyalalmma temple.

The BJP also demanded immediate release of the 10 Hindu Vahini leaders who were arrested in connection with the protest over the issue. It also asked the government to withdraw its decision. Galla demanded to make shifting of Lord Venkateswara idol from the old bus stand to the new bus stand. BJP leaders G Vidya Sagar, Devaki Vasudeva Rao, Sunny Uday Pratap, Dongala Satyanaryana, Shyam Rathode, M Saraswathi, K Sudharsan, M Durga Prasad and others participated in the programme.