Khammam: Border police to heighten security

Khammam : In the wake of upcoming general elections, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh borders police decided to take stringent steps at check posts and put a stop on anti-law activities. The decision was undertaken as part of an official meeting in Sattupalli on Saturday.

Addressing officials, Khammam police commissioner Vishnu S Warrior said that these pre-measures will check illegal activities in border areas. He added that vigil would be increased round the clock in all check posts and border areas with cooperation of Andhra officials.

“We are focusing on supply of liquor and fake voters through increased patrolling,” he said. “We are also looking to curb ganja, drugs, and other illegal activities.”

The Commissioner mentioned that both states would exchange information of hardcore offenders, criminals and anti-social elements as part of extending cooperation. “Checking in villages will also be increased. We are creating a WhatsApp group specifically for these pre-measures,” he said.

Andhra Pradesh police officials that included Vijayawada DCP Ajitha, Eluru Additional SP Bhaskar Rao and Telangana officials Sai Manohar, KRK Prasada Rao, ACPs B Ramanujam, PV Ganesh, Prasannakumar, Rahman and others participated.