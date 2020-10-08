Khammam: Canal beautification underway at a brisk pace

Khammam: Nagarjuna Sagar project left canal, which is passing through the bypass road in Khammam town, is going to get a face lift in a few days.



Thanks to District Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, who took the initiation for the canal beautification for a length of 6 kilometres. The Minister has received several representations and he also noticed personally the 3 km long canal adjacent of the bypass road was very dirty with bushes and making the place centre for antisocial activities during night times. Regular commuters on this road were unable to bear the stench and dirty surroundings.

It is also noticed many people had fell in the canal without fencing and suicides have become most common. The Minister asked the officials to submit proposals for making the 6 kilometres long sketch of both sides of canal beatification and greenery and also walking track.

The officials submitted proposals for Rs 2.30 crore for setting up fencing on both sides of the canal from Khanapuram bridge to Tekulapalli bridge and also walking track and greenery on both sides. The officials already removed garbage and bushes in the canal and fencing work is under progress.

Khammam Municipal Corporation engineering section Executive Engineer A Kishanlal said works are going on a brisk pace. After completion of all works, the canal will have a beautiful look and people can spend time in morning and evening.

He said about 10 feet walking track is also in progress as bund width was 60 feet each side of the bankt of the canal.