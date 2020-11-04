Khammam: CCI begins cotton buying

Khammam: COTTON Corporation of India (CCI) has set up 13 centres across the erstwhile Khammam district and begun purchasing cotton from Wednesday.

District incharge minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar launched the CCI cotton purchasing centre at Three Town in Khammam. Cotton crop was cultivated in 2,67,592 acres in Khammam and Bhadradri- Kothagudem districts this year but due to rains and floods crop got damaged in more than 50,000 acres in two districts. Farmers are worried that CCI may not consider cotton with high-moisture percentage. Already some farmers have sold out cotton to private traders at lesser prices.

CCI has announced MSP for first variety as Rs 5,825 and Rs 5,725 for second variety. If moisture content is more than 8 per cent MSP will be reduced accordingly. CCI officials clarified that up to 12% moisture percentage cotton will be considered in all centres and more than that cannot be purchased.

The CCI had purchased about 8 lakh quintals cotton last year and this year targeted to purchase about 12 lakh quintals. Farmers have appealed to the CCI officials to avoid interference by middlemen in purchasing of cotton at CCI centres. District marketing officer Naga Raju said the department is making all arrangements for smooth purchase of cotton. Farmers have been advised to bring loose cotton to the centres. He asked the farmers to take attestation certificates from agriculture officers for their cotton. Speaking on the occasion Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said farmers should not worry as the CCI would purchase cotton from all farmers.

