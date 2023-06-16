  • Menu
Khammam: Collector Gautham visits rural areas

District Collector VP Gautham interacting with students at Surya Tanda in Khammam district on Thursday
District Collector VP Gautham interacting with students at Surya Tanda in Khammam district on Thursday 

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham conducted a surprise inspection of schools on Thursday. He visited Surya Tanda in Raghunatha Palem mandal and...

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham conducted a surprise inspection of schools on Thursday. He visited Surya Tanda in Raghunatha Palem mandal and engaged with students and teachers. He examined the school grounds and learned about the problems from the employees. He called upon the teachers to provide quality education and make students master basics in their subjects. He enquired about the distribution of uniforms and books. He also inspected eggs, rice, and other food items in store at Anganwadi schools in the mandal.

During his visit to government offices, the Collector wished that the employees take to e-office. He visited the offices of health, employment, tourism, accounts, and other departments and interacted with personnel. He resolved internet issue at a few offices. Trainee Collector Mamayak Singh, District Medical & Health Officer Dr B Malathi, and officers accompanied him.

