Khammam: Collector RV Karnan inspects check dam construction

Khammam: District Collector RV Karnan inspected construction works of check dam at Prakash Nagar in Khammam on Sunday and interacted with engineers and gave them suggestions. He told the officials to complete the works as per schedule, stating that the dam will be used for storage of drinking water to supply to the people.

Later, the Collector checked Covid vaccination drive for RTC employees in the premises of bus stand. He said, the government recognised RTC employees as the super spreaders and administering vaccine to them by conducting a special drive. He appealed to the RTC employees that everyone should take the vaccination to protect themselves from coronavirus.

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, RTC Regional Director Dr AV Girsimha Rao, DVM Sugunakar, Shankar, Programme Officers Dr Laxmi Narayana, Dr Prameela, Dr Kanaka Durga and paramedical staff have accompanied the Collector.