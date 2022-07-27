  • Menu
Khammam: Collector VP Gautham inspects SWR School

District Collector VP Gautham having launch with girl students at Social Welfare Residential School and College at Kallur on Wednesday

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham on Wednesday conducted surprise inspection of Social Welfare Girls Residential School and College at Kallur.

He learned about the issues in the school and inspected the kitchen, store rooms. He asked the supervisor of the school about the supply of vegetables, gas and others essential goods. He told the staff to follow the menu and give quality food to every student.

He interacted with students and had lunch with them. Later he went to the classroom and gave lecture. He asked students to strive for success in their life. RDO Suryanarayana and Thasildhar Babji Prasad and staff were present.

