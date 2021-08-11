Khammam: Collector VP Gowtham inspects dry day programme

Khammam: District Collector VP Gowtham on Tuesday inspected dry day programme in Kamepalli, Karepalli and Raghunadhapalem mandals in the district. He interacted with the locals and gave suggestions to the staff of panchayat and health departments on how to prevent seasonal diseases.

He explained to the people how seasonal diseases spread from one person to another and appealed them to clean inside and outside of their houses regularly. He informed that dry day programme will be conducted on every Tuesday and Friday and the staff will remove stagnated water, do fogging and take up sanitation works.

The Collector told health officials to enquire health condition of the people, who recovered from Covid. He appealed to the people to take corona vaccine and to follow the instructions given by the health officials, apart from wearing mask and maintaining social distance.

Earlier, Collector Gowtham along with the officials planted saplings near bypass road of villages between Raghunadhapalem and Koyachilaka. He also inspected Palle Prakruthi Vanam in Murcherla village. He noticed some damages of roads in villages and ordered the officials concerned to take up road repair works immediately.

District Medical and Health Officer Dr D Malathi, District Rural Development Officer Vidyachandana, District Malaria Officer Usha Sri, Tahsildar Pullaiah, Panchayat Secretary Naresh, MPDO Ramadevi and other department officials have accompanied the Collecter during his visit.