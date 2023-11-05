  • Menu
Khammam: Congress Minority head joins BRS

In a significant move, the Congress party’s Muslim Minority District President joined the BRS party here recently

Khammam : In a significant move, the Congress party’s Muslim Minority District President joined the BRS party here recently. The leader was officially welcomed into the party by BRS candidate for Bhuvanagiri constituency Filela Shekhar Reddy and BRS District President Kancharla Ramakrishna Reddy in the presence of Yadadri, the Bhuvanagiri District Congress party president.

He was accompanied by over 700 Muslim youth at the event that was held at the local AK Gardens Function Hall in Bhuvanagiri town.

