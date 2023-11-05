Live
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on November 5, 2023
- WEEKLY MARKET REVIEW 05-11-2023
- State govt keen on encouraging sportspersons: MLA
- Tripura Governor arrives at Tirumala
- Tirupati: ‘Akash Infinite Possibilities’ seminar inspires young minds
- Bejan Daruwalla’s horoscope
- Tirupati: SVIMS comes up with new master health packages
- Tirupati: Two more Master Plan roads ready for inauguration
- Jana Sena faults ministers, MLAs over drought
- Earthquake of magnitude 3.6 jolts Ayodhya
Just In
Khammam: Congress Minority head joins BRS
Highlights
In a significant move, the Congress party’s Muslim Minority District President joined the BRS party here recently
Khammam : In a significant move, the Congress party’s Muslim Minority District President joined the BRS party here recently. The leader was officially welcomed into the party by BRS candidate for Bhuvanagiri constituency Filela Shekhar Reddy and BRS District President Kancharla Ramakrishna Reddy in the presence of Yadadri, the Bhuvanagiri District Congress party president.
He was accompanied by over 700 Muslim youth at the event that was held at the local AK Gardens Function Hall in Bhuvanagiri town.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS