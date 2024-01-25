Live
- National Voters’ Day 2024: Date, history, significance, theme this year
- Samsung India partners Blinkit to deliver Galaxy S24 series in 10 min
- Clash between two groups over Sardar Patel's statue in MP's Ujjain
- Thaipusam 2024: Date, history, shubh muhurat, significance and everything you need to know about the festival
- AIADMK leader and ex-TN minister Anbalagan's daughter-in-law dies of burn injuries
- NMC's advice to nix bond policy based on 7 case studies; of them 3 are from MP
- Supreme Court shields Umar Ansari from arrest in 2022 hate speech case
- 55 families of TDP joins YSRCP in Kadiri
- Low protein diet in pregnancy may up prostate cancer risk in kids later
- BJP Satyasai district president joins YSRCP in Kadiri
Just In
Khammam: Covering poor in a fabric of humanity
A man from Madhira meets clothing needs of people, donates cloth bags, too
Khammam : Drawing inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi, a man from Madhira has been meeting a basic need of the poor and disadvantaged sections by providing clothes. Lanka Kondaiah, who works as a health supervisor at Denduru PHC in Mahira mandal, has founded the Mahatma Gandhi Free Old Clothes Centre under the auspices of his Lanka Seva Foundation.
Sharing details about his humanitarian service, he said that he founded the center in 2012 after witnessing a destitute Odisha man, who had fallen off a moving train some years ago and was in dire need of clothing. He has since provided clothes to more than 3000 low-income households. Speaking to The Hans India, Kondaiah said that during his spare time, he and his son Shyam Kumar and daughter Karuna Liyona gather old cloths from people, including sarees, jeans, shirts, T-shirts, and bed linen. Donors also drop off clothing at his house located on Azad Road in Madhira. He distributes the cloths to impoverished students, laborers, construction workers, migrant families, and adolescents without jobs. He said his services were much useful cyclonic rains or floods. His wife Sandhya, an ANM, helps sews torn clothes so they can be of use of the needy. Additionally, he is striving to protect environment by handing out cloth bags to the people. He said they are converting torn bedsheets into fabric bags for carrying groceries and veggies. He hopes this small gesture would curtail use of plastic to some extent. People benefit from his service in Khammam, Kothagudem, Nalgonda, Warangal, and a few other parts of Telangana, in addition to the Krishna region of Andhra Pradesh.
Kondaiah was honored with Mother Foundation of Hyderabad’s 2018 Best Social Worker Award in appreciation of his charitable efforts by former AP CM K Rosaiah. “We get great satisfaction from serving the impoverished people by providing them with clothes,” he continued.