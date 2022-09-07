Khammam: CP inspects arrangements for Ganesh immersion

Khammam: As many as 2,554 Ganesh idols would be immersed in different places in Khammam district on September 10, informed Commissioner of Police (CP) Vishnu S Warrier on Wednesday.

All precautionary measures have been taken in coordination with the district police, revenue, municipal, R&B, health and electricity departments to prevent any untoward incident, he added. Arrangements were being made for immersion in Munnuru stream at Prakash Nagar and Kalvoddu areas in the city, he said.

The Commissioner of Police along with Additional DCP (Law & Order) Subhash Chandra Bose, Traffic ACP Ramoji Ramesh, Town ACP Anjaneyulu and other officials inspected arrangements at Munneru stream.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Utsav Committees have been asked to ensure smooth and peaceful immersion of Ganesh idols.

Six routes have been identified for Ganesh immersion procession and traffic restrictions would be enforced in those routes. Hence people were advised to choose alternative routes other than the Ganesh Shobha Yatra routes on Septembe 10, Warrior said.

He said that CCTV cameras and barricades were being installed in the idol immersion areas and there would be constant police surveillance. Khammam urban tahsildar Shailaja, CIs Chittibabu, Sridhar, Sarvaiah, Ramakrishna, Anjali and Ashok were present.