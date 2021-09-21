Khammam: Dalit Bandhu soon in Chintakani mandal

Khammam: The people in Chintakani mandal are very happy at the implementation of the historic scheme Dalit Bandhu in their mandal, informed Minster for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Monday.

The Minister visited Chintakani mandal and inaugurated CC road and inspected the drainage construction works with a cost of Rs 60 lakh in Chinnamandava village. He also interacted with the locals.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister conveyed special thanks to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for implementing Dalit Bandhu as the pilot project in the mandal.

He said that Dalit Bandhu scheme will change the lives of Dalits in the mandal. He stated that the people in the mandal had expressed happiness over implementation of Dalit Bandhu scheme.

Earlier in the day, a group of TRS local leaders and workers received the Minister and conducted a bike rally on the occasion. Later, around 150 workers from Congress were inducted into TRS in presence of Minister Ajay Kumar.

ZP Chairman L Kamal Raj, MLC B Laxmi Narayana, TRS leaders Y Venkateswara Rao, K. Koteswara Rao and others participated in the programme.