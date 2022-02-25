  • Menu
Khammam: Dalit Bandhu will make beneficiaries stronger

District Collector VP Gautham interacting with Dalith Bandhu beneficiaries Ropimalla village in Madhira mandal in Khammam district on Friday
Khammam: The Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries will become financially strong by utilising the scheme, said District Collector VP Gautham while interacting with the beneficiaries in Rompimalla village in Madhira mandal in the district on Friday.

The Collector explained the details of the scheme and explained how did the government extended support to the Dalit people by implementing the scheme.

He said the government is giving Rs10 lakh per unit under the scheme. He said that every beneficiary will help by the government and easily become strong using the scheme.

Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer V Appa Rao, District Planning Officer Srinivas Rao, District Social Welfare Officer K Satyanarayana, Revenue Divisional Officer Ravindernath and other officials were also present on the occasion.

