Khammam: Dasara gift to homeless

Khammam: The district administration is putting in efforts to construct double bedroom houses for about 3,266 homeless people by this Dasara festival. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar is taking special interest in the scheme and ordered the officers to complete the house construction within the stipulated time and give importance on the project. He toured the mandals in the district several times and observed the constructed houses and interacted with the engineers.



The district administration has expedited the works of double bedroom houses construction in the district and planning to hand over 3,266 houses to the eligible families by this Dasara.

The State government has sanctioned as many as 14,555 2BHK houses for Khammam district and among those, construction of 8,707 houses were started. The officials have completed 2,079 houses and handed them over to beneficiaries. The government had sanctioned Rs 260 crore for the construction of double bedroom houses.

Initially the government had sanctioned 3,000 2BHK houses only for the district but the Transport Minister took up personnel interest and got sanctioned another 5,000 houses. Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, who visited Khammam on March 1 this year, handed over completed 240 houses to beneficiaries at YSR Colony and 60 houses in Raghunadhapalem.

The officials completed the beneficiaries' selection process and made arrangements to hand over houses with transparency to the selected people through lottery system.

District Collector RV Karnan is taking special attention and encouraging the engineering officials for the early completion of houses. He personally visited the places and made suggestions. Shelterless people in the district were happy for getting houses.