Khammam district will have 1,896 polling centers: DEO

Khammam: District Election Officer (DEO) and Collector VP Gautham on Sunday urged the cooperation of public for the smooth conduct of Lok Sabha elections in the district.

Addressing a meeting of representatives of different political parties and media people, along with

Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt, the DEO informed that there are seven assembly constituencies in – Khammam, Paleru, Wyra, Madhira, Sathupalli, Kothagudem and Ashwarapeta – in Khammam parliament constituency. As per the voter list as of March 15, there are 16,23,814 voters in the district. There are also 222 NRI voters. Of them, 10,318 people are above 85 years and 30,389 are physically challenged.

The DEO assured that voting at home facility would be provided and those in need of should apply through Form-12D. He called upon the voters to check their names in the voter list and those whose names are not included can register till April 15. He said that 1,896 polling centers have been set up in 1,083 locations in the district and steps have been taken to ensure that polling centres are located within a radius of two kilo-meters from the voter.

The Collector cautioned that making comments that promote hatred against religion, caste and region is prohibited and action will be taken as per the law against enticing voters, making threats and making false campaigns. He said permits would be given to political parties and leaders to hold meetings through a single window system Suvidha app, and those who apply first will be allowed, and loudspeakers cannot be used from 10 pm to 6 am.

He said that a 24-hour call centre has been set up in the new district Collectorate to receive complaints and officials will reach the field within 100 minutes of uploading the live video on the C-Visual app and take action on the complaint.

Police Commissioner Sunil said that according to the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India, polling will be held in the fourth phase in Telangana. He said strict measures are being taken to prevent illegal supply of cash and liquor. He said that 12 FST, 15 SST, 27 MCC teams and 141 sector officers have been appointed in the district.

He said that 2 integrated inter-state border check posts, 10 inter-state check posts and 8 inter-district check posts have been set up in the district and strict surveillance has been kept for 24 hours. Supporting documents should be shown while carrying cash above 50,000.