Khammam emerges as focal point for all parties

Khammam : Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, political heavyweights from various parties have eyes upon Khammam district, given its rich political history.

More or less, political parties had anticipated the announcement of election code March 2. However, as days go by party leaders have intensified their efforts, gearing up for a fierce battle in the historically Congress stronghold of erstwhile Khammam district. Notably, various district tours of political parties are beginning from the district.

The Congress party, buoyed by its success in implementing guarantee schemes across the state, is set to launch the Indiramma Houses scheme in the district. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is scheduled to officially inaugurate the programme in Bhadrachalam on March 11, marking the initiation of the party’s election campaign. With two ministers and the Deputy CM strategically placed in the district, the Congress aims for a resounding victory in the upcoming elections. While the party has yet to announce its candidate from Khammam, it is backed by strong support for any candidate with the momentum it’s currently enjoying in the state.

Meanwhile, the BRS party has set the stage for a public meeting in Khammam city on Thursday, rallying behind their candidate, sitting MP Nama Nageswara Rao. Notable party leaders, including state working president K T Rama Rao, Harish Rao, MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra, MLAs, and MLCs, are slated to participate, showcasing the party’s strength and determination to claim the Parliament seat.

It may be recalled that the BJP had launched one of its ‘Vijay Sankalp Bus Yatras’ from the temple town Bhadrachalam. Spearheaded by Chattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai, the campaign gained momentum after the successful Ayodhya Rama temple construction initiative. While the party is yet to announce its MP candidate, the BJP has wasted no time in hitting the campaign trail.

Not to be left behind, the left parties CPI and CPM are also eyeing the Khammam MP seat. The CPI, part of the INDIA alliance, held a meeting with district party leaders to strategise for the forthcoming elections. Simultaneously, the CPM is gearing up to contest the MP seat in Khammam independently, aiming to showcase its strength and determination. With the stage set for an intense electoral battle, Khammam emerges as the focal point, demanding the undivided attention of all political contenders as they commence their election campaigns in earnest.