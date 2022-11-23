Khammam: Forest officials demand weapons for protection

Khammam: Expressing anger and sorrow over the killing of their colleagueFRO Srinivas by tribals on Tuesday, the Forest department officials staged protest before the Ministers during the last rites ceremony in Khammam district on Wednesday.

With a mid chant " Srinivas Rao Amar Rahe". The forest personnel, who were seen wearing black badges also raised slogans like "We want justice" and "evict Guthi Koyas". They demanded stern punishment to the culprits at the earliest.

They demanded the government to give weapons to all staff for protection of their lives.

The officers demanded the government to encounter the accused persons who were involved in the brutal murder of FRO Srinivas.

Responding the demands, Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said, the migrant tribals were damaging the forests. The government will not tolerate attacks on forest personnel. The issue of podu lands is a bone of contention with forest officials trying to enforce law in forest areas and those involved in podu farming resisting it. Friction has been witnessed between the podu cultivators and forest officials in the state with incidents of attacks on forest personnel taking place.

Speaking to media persons, Forest Rangers Association district secretary R Radhika asked to government to do justice to the family of Ranger Srinivas. She demanded to government immediately setup forest stations across the state like police stations. She demanded the government to allot weapons to every officers and staff for protection of his life. Telangana Junior officers Association State president Mozam Ali Khan demanded the government to provide compensation to the FRO's family and 500 square yard of land to Srinivas' wife in Khammam district headquarters.