Khammam: Gelatine sticks explode while burying

Khammam: An attempt by police to bury gelatine sticks led to an explosion in which a JCB was destroyed in Mangalagudem village of Khammam rural mandal on Thursday.

However, no one was injured in the incident. It was said that police have recently seized gelatine sticks from several places. They brought a JCB to dig a pit near Mangalagudem to bury the explosive materials, but they exploded at once.

The police said that gelatine sticks were being defused following court orders.

The sound of the explosion was heard in the nearby villages and the villagers criticised that the incident occurred due to police' negligence.