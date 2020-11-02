Khammam: Govt failed to prevent fake seeds in market says BJP Galla Satyanarayana

Khammam: BJP district chief Galla Satyanarayana flayed on the TRS government and TRS leaders, after inspecting damaged crops in Mustikuntla village in the district on Sunday. He was accompanied with Kisan Morcha leaders.

Satyanarayana criticised that the government has failed in preventing fake seeds in the market, due to which hundreds of farmers have incurred heavy loss after using these fake seeds. He said that farmers lost cotton crop in about 150 acres after using fake seeds in Mustikuntla village, by investing Rs 30,000 per acre in this season.

He demanded that the government must take action against the fake seeds company and immediately release reimbursement amount to the farmers.

The BJP leader pointed out that it was shameful as TRS leaders and State Seeds Corporation Chairman, who belong to the district, are not responding to the issues yet and not interacting with the district farmers. He strongly warned that they will launch protests in all the mandals in the district if the officials do not take action.

BJP Kisan Morcha district president K Venkateswara Rao, B Bikshapathi, V Appa Rao, Venkateswarlu, G Nageswara Rao, T Suresh, Ravi, Nagaiah, farmers and party workers were present along with Galla Satyanarayana during his inspection.