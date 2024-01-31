Live
Just In
Khammam: Govt to host mega job mela on Feb 3
District Collector V P Gautham said the unemployed youth should take advantage of the Mega Job Mela being organised on February 3 in the district under the auspices of the state youth services department. He unveiled the posters related to the mega job fair on Tuesday
He informed that the job mela would be held at Sardar Patel Stadium from 10 am. More than 65 companies will participate in this mega job fair and offer more than 5,000 jobs. He urged the unemployed youth to make use of the big opportunity. They must be between 18 to 35 years.
The Collector said that the candidates should register through the website
https://forms.hele/aWH1uo5poS6RrT3D6 or contact helpline numbers 8886711991 and 9642333668 for registrations.
District Youth Services and Sports Development Officer Sunil Reddy, District Employment Officer K Sriram, Additional Civic Relations Officer V Srinivasa Rao, and others were present.